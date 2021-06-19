Plumber: New LED kitchen lights add a modern twist to an age-old problem

Question: Dear Ed: We're remodeling our kitchen for the last time and want to add some modern technology that's both useful and cool-looking. Plus, we are trying to avoid design mistakes. What's often missed in a kitchen that's functional and fun?

— Peg, New York

Answer: A common complaint I hear on the road after a kitchen remodel job is about the lighting. People have plenty of regrets that they did not put more effort into accent lighting fixtures that could have been strategically placed to avoid poorly lit areas.

With that in mind, I really like the new LED stick light sconce fixtures that are now available.

You can place these sleek, dimmable lights just about anywhere in a kitchen. They can be mounted horizontally or vertically. Basically, you're getting a bright work light and a dimmer mood light all in the same package. This design flexibility can help you create your own custom kitchen that can look modern and up to date for years to come.

During rough construction, do a walkthrough with your electrician to pinpoint spots where LED stick lighting can give you the best lighting to put you in the best mood.