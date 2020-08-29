Plumber: New toilet designs include everything but the kitchen sink

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: Hi Ed: I read your article on round front and elongated toilets. I have a small bathroom that needs the round front bowl style for the door to close. Outside of remodeling my bathroom, is there any way I can get an elongated bowl installed?

- Don, Iowa

Answer: Decades ago toilet choices included choosing between elongated or the shorter round front toilet bowls. But recently toilet styles have expanded to include such features as comfort height (Taller bowls), skirted (smooth bowls with no exposed trap) and larger footprint bowls to cover floor markings when replacing older toilets.

If that sounds like a lot of choices, I still have another toilet style to tell you about that might help with your issue.

This newer toilet style is called compact-elongated. Basically it's a one-piece toilet with an elongated-style bowl that fits in a round front toilet space.

The long and short of it, a compact-elongated toilet can be a smart choice for installing a larger bowl in a smaller bathroom.