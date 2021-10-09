Plumber: Outdoor trends for an indoor bathroom

Question: Ed: I live in the country and want to bring some outdoor themes into my bathroom remodeling project. I plan to install a large skylight and have lots of custom cut teakwood trim accents. Do you have any natural-looking fixture ideas for me?

— Bob, Indiana

Answer: From what I've seen, open floor plans and natural-themed artist edition plumbing fixtures can add a nice outdoor feel to any bathroom. Here are a few fixture install ideas.

For the shower, design a custom walk-in shower stall with a full glass enclosure and a natural stone base.

A space-saving toilet area featuring a wall hung bowl with a concealed in-wall tank can also keep the open room theme flowing.

Finally, for the fixture finale, an artist edition vessel-type bathroom sink can steal the show. I suggest one of the new floral print wading pool sinks. These dramatic vessel sinks feature brightly painted flowers set against a jet black background.

Bottom line: Just like the great outdoors, if you start with an open air environment, then add some fresh flowers, you can make your new country bathroom bloom with beauty.

(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)

