Plumber: Personal filler choice for a personal bathtub

Question: Dear Ed: I read your article on freestanding baths and how the tub style can help in choosing the type of tub filler you use. I'm ordering a freestanding bath that can use a floor-mount filler or a deck-mount filler. Can you help me decide by listing some advantages of each style?

- Ted, Washington state

Answer: Some freestanding baths are accommodating and can be used with different type fillers. While this is a nice feature, it can also add to planning stress by giving you yet another decision to make.

There's basically no wrong choice, since the goal is to fill your tub with water, and both a deck- and floor-mount style will do the same job.

Some advantages of each are as follows.

Floor-mount fillers

- Usually no drilling holes into tub deck

- Flexible location

- Valve supply lines are not under the tub

Deck-mount fillers

- Usually less expensive, depending on the model

- Convenient to reach and control wile soaking