Plumber: Planning a bathroom steam shower

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: Dear Ed, We have a large master bathroom with a walk-in shower complete with a seat. For years I wanted to add a steam unit to this shower and figure now is the time. What are some bathroom basics to consider when adding a steam unit? Fred, Maine

Answer: First, you'll be introducing extra moisture into the bathroom area and that moisture needs to be removed. So, work with your contractor to check if your bathroom fan and fresh air intake can handle the additional moisture. If not, exhaust fan upgrades may be required.

Next, the shower stall may need to be updated as well. Having a seat is a good start, however additional tile work needs to be completed on the upper walls and ceiling if you don't already have a tightly sealed shower stall.

Also, replace your standard shower door with a special "steam shower door" to better contain the steam. For the steam unit, make sure you have approved accessible space and the required electrical connections for installation.

Finally, know this can be a high end project so don't get steamed when you add up all the costs!