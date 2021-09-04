 Skip to main content
Plumber: Planning ahead for a high-tech kitchen faucet
Plumber: Planning ahead for a high-tech kitchen faucet

ATHOME-PLUMBER-HIGHTECH-KITCHEN-FAUCET-MCT

Smart kitchen faucets with touchless on/off controls and voice-activated commands are a smart choice for today's kitchens. 

 Kohler/TNS

Question: Ed: I'm planning to install a high-tech kitchen faucet, but first I have a couple of questions. What are some of the cutting-edge features I can include with my new faucet? Also, how do you operate an electronic faucet during a power outage?

— Tony, Texas

Answer: Smart kitchen faucets with touchless on/off controls and voice-activated commands are a smart choice for today's kitchens. But that's just the start.

Aside from all the plumbing bells and whistles, electronic kitchen faucets can also include additional high-tech options like internet connections to apps and your smart devices, water temperature memory settings with high-limit settings for extra safety, and monitored water flow usage for information and notifications.

As far as having a power outage and operating electronic faucets, you do have a few backup options.

First, if you have a well system and/or additional smart plumbing fixtures like toilets and shower controls, you may want to install a standby home generator.

Or just look for a smart kitchen faucet that includes battery backup or manual override valves that you can turn on under the sink — so you won't be sunk if you lose power.

(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)

©2021 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

