Plumber: Plumbing gifts for the holidays

Question: Dear Ed: I'm a big fan of your column and would like to include a couple of plumbing-related gifts this year. Can you suggest some fun plumbing gifts I can surprise two of my special handy homeowner friends with for the holidays?

- Teresa, Missouri

Answer: Now that more and more plumbing products have gone high tech, some plumbing fixtures do make fun and practical gifts. I recommend plumbing gifts that are priced reasonably and easy to install.

Here are two electronic fixture gifts that come to mind.

1. Wireless speaker showerheads

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These special showerheads let you play your favorite music or podcasts while you're taking a shower. When done, you can even remove the wireless speaker from the head to take it on the go.

2. Air freshener toilet seats

When seated, the built in air-freshener system activates to help neutralize odors. Now that's a holiday gift that's heaven-sent.