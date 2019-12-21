Plumber: Plumbing gifts for the holidays

Question: Dear Ed: I'm a big fan of your column and would like to include a couple of plumbing-related gifts this year. Can you suggest some fun plumbing gifts I can surprise two of my special handy homeowner friends with for the holidays?
- Teresa, Missouri
Answer: Now that more and more plumbing products have gone high tech, some plumbing fixtures do make fun and practical gifts. I recommend plumbing gifts that are priced reasonably and easy to install.
Here are two electronic fixture gifts that come to mind.
1. Wireless speaker showerheads
These special showerheads let you play your favorite music or podcasts while you're taking a shower. When done, you can even remove the wireless speaker from the head to take it on the go.
2. Air freshener toilet seats
When seated, the built in air-freshener system activates to help neutralize odors. Now that's a holiday gift that's heaven-sent.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
