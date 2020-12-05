Plumber: Plumbing gifts that keep on giving

Question: Dear Ed: Enjoyed your plumbing gift article for the holidays. Especially like the rules: affordable, easy install and fun. But I noticed the gifts like musical showerheads were bathroom-related. Any kitchen plumbing gift ideas I can research?

— Todd, Iowa

Answer: Plumbing accessories can be fun gift choices. But my previously mentioned gifts were more bathroom-related, thanks for the catch. I've now come up with a few kitchen plumbing gift ideas to add to the holiday list.

1. Disinfecting wipes dispenser

These new stainless steel canisters look great on any kitchen countertop and can fit a standard 30-35 wipes inside.

2. Kitchen sink utility racks

Improve the work area with these adjustable sink racks that straddle the sink bowl. Soaking cups, towel dryers and temporary shelving are just a few features.

3. Wine glass drying racks

This is a dedicated air dryer made especially for wine glasses. Wash, rinse and hang the glasses right next to the sink for fresh party supplies.

I hope these additional kitchen gift suggestions help you cook up some good presents for the holidays.