Plumber: Present weather issues bring back past home generator advice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: Dear Ed: Enjoyed your past articles on standby generators. I never considered having one installed until now. Due to recent storms I'm stressed out after losing power. Can you please refresh me on standby generator installations?

- Jeff, Rhode Island

Answer: For those new to this topic, a standby generator is different from a portable generator.

Residential standby generators are professionally installed to a home's electrical system. Most run on natural or propane gas and come on automatically when the home loses power.

Let's revisit five basic steps to follow for a standby generator installation.

1. Contact a licensed standby generator dealer/installer in your area for a site visit and estimate.

2. After permits and site work, the generator and transfer switch are set in place.

3. Electrical connections/controls are installed and connected.

4. Natural gas or propane lines are connected.

5. Your dealer/installer tests the new standby system, and hopefully future power outages won't generate any more stress.