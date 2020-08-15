Plumber: Present weather issues bring back past home generator advice

Question: Dear Ed: Enjoyed your past articles on standby generators. I never considered having one installed until now. Due to recent storms I'm stressed out after losing power. Can you please refresh me on standby generator installations?
- Jeff, Rhode Island
Answer: For those new to this topic, a standby generator is different from a portable generator.
Residential standby generators are professionally installed to a home's electrical system. Most run on natural or propane gas and come on automatically when the home loses power.
Let's revisit five basic steps to follow for a standby generator installation.
1. Contact a licensed standby generator dealer/installer in your area for a site visit and estimate.
2. After permits and site work, the generator and transfer switch are set in place.
3. Electrical connections/controls are installed and connected.
4. Natural gas or propane lines are connected.
5. Your dealer/installer tests the new standby system, and hopefully future power outages won't generate any more stress.
