Plumber: Reader wants nothing but the best for her bidet

Question: Hi Ed, in a recent column you discussed non-electric basic bidet-style toilet seats. I found this interesting since I plan to buy a washing seat. But can you go into details about high-end bidet seats? If I'm going for it, I want to go all the way!

— Janet, Kentucky

Answer: Toilet seats have been a hot topic lately.

The good news is bidet or washing seats are now available in many price ranges and include features to accommodate all users. So if you want a bidet toilet seat, chances are you can find one to fit your needs.

High-end electronic washing toilet seats can include extravagant features like quiet close lids, heated seating, heated washing water, warm air-drying, front and back pulsating and oscillating spray washing, UV-light sanitation, LED night lights, odor control systems and even a touch-screen remote control.

Note: High-end washing seats can cost more than most toilets, and you do need a nearby GFCI outlet installed. Add up all the costs first to make sure your new high-tech toilet seat doesn't wipe out your savings account.