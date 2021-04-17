Plumber: Recent column on toilets falls short

Question: Hi Ed, I read your recent column on a reader asking how to install a new toilet seat for his older mom. Your install tips were helpful, but you did not focus on how raised toilet seats can help the elderly. Can you please address this aspect?

— Al, Florida

Answer: While the original question asked about toilet seat installation tips, I did receive a lot of inquiries about higher toilet seats and toilets. Here are a couple of options to explore.

First, as the question mentioned, toilet seat risers are available to elevate the height of your existing toilet. Some riser seats even have built-in grab bars while staying cost-friendly.

Next option, if it's in the budget — replacing your existing toilet and installing a new high-efficiency comfort height toilet can offer a lot of advantages, such as:

— A raised toilet bowl that can use a standard toilet seat

— Efficient flushing for saving water

— Options like skirted side models for easier cleaning

If you're looking for a newer generation toilet option for an older generation's comfort, a comfort height toilet doesn't have be a tall order.