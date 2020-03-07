Plumber: Refresh shower in place of remodel
ATHOME-PLUMBER-SHOWER-REFRESH-MCT

Updated shower column kits anchor to the existing tile walls.

 Kohler

Question: Dear Ed: I have a shower stall with good plumbing and nice tiles but the shower pipe and head is boring, worn out and outdated. Without getting into a remodeling job, what can I do to add some nice features and improve my shower?

- Ted, Maine

Answer: Sounds like you could use a refresh job on your tile shower stall.

"Refresh" means to improve your present shower setup without remodeling the tile walls or the in-wall plumbing. Basically, you can work off the shower arm connection and install a new interior shower setup.

This is possible because of updated shower column kits that anchor to the existing tile walls. A shower column kit usually includes a showerhead, hand shower and a specially finished vertical pipe column. The column can also include a diverter, sliding hand shower bracket and rain head-style setup as well.

Bottom line: For a refreshing shower option that may not wash away your budget, look into a shower stall refresh job.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.

(c)2020 Tribune Content Agency, LLC

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

