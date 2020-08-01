Plumber: Relaxing recommendation for in-home spa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: Dear Ed: We plan to turn an unused room into an in-home spa. We're installing one luxury plumbing fixture along with a toilet and sink. What's your suggestion for a relaxing plumbing fixture we can enjoy for a while versus jumping in and out?

- Joan, Wisconsin

Answer: There's a lot of good fixture choices out there for in-home spas, such as custom showers, jetted whirlpool baths and steam rooms. While choices like these are relaxing, they may wear you out a little sooner than expected.

So if you're looking for a plumbing fixture you can enjoy for longer periods of time, you might want to look into a more gentle spalike experience.

I recommend you look into an air bath, commonly called a bubble massage tub. Bubble massage baths have small air holes at the bottom of the bath that release thousands of tiny bubbles to massage you gently as you stretch out in the tub.

So if you've ever dreamed of taking a long bath in a big glass of champagne, a bubble massage tub can really wet your whistle.