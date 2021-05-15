Plumber: Seeking an undermount kitchen sink upgrade

Question: Dear Ed: We recently moved into a condo that has a double bowl kitchen sink installed below the counter. While I like the granite counter, I'm looking to upgrade the sink itself. Can this style sink be changed and what are our options?

— Sue, Michigan

Answer: Start by consulting with a local licensed and insured contractor who can asses the situation, give you an estimate and work with the proper subs like a plumber and counter person. Once you have a job scope and cost options to consider, you can make an informed decision.

The reason to meet with a contractor first is because it's an undermount-style sink.

A drop-in kitchen sink sits on top of the counter and can usually be removed and replaced by the plumber. With an undermount sink it's not normally that cut and dry.

If you're lucky, the old sink may be able to be removed from the underside of the counter with some creative work.

But in other cases, the countertop itself may have to be lifted to remove the old sink and set the new sink in place. That can be just as tricky as it sounds.