Plumber: Sit down and think before changing a toilet seat

Question: Hi Ed. My mother is getting on in age and I help out the best I can. She needs a new toilet seat and I told the family to leave it up to me. I don't want to mess this favor up, so what do I need to think about before starting this job? Jim, New York state

Answer: Sometimes, removal of the old toilet seat can be the toughest part of the job. So, check the condition of the old toilet seat bolts to assess if they have corrosion issues or if access to the bolts may not be standard. Consult a plumber if you think the job may be above your skill level.

As far as choosing a good replacement seat, keep a few basics in mind:

Color - If other than a white toilet, take a photo or color sample if possible to the supply house to best match up the existing toilet color.

Sizing - Toilet bowls and toilet seats usually come in two sizes, get the one to fit you toilet. "Elongated" seats look egg-shaped, the shorter "round-front" seats look circle shaped.

Features - If you really want to impress your family, include some nice features with the new seat. Slow-closing hinges, non-slip rubber bumpers and even built-in night lights can really show your mom she has a bright thinking son!