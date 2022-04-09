Plumber: Size can matter when choosing a new kitchen faucet finish

Question: Ed: We're in the process of buying a kitchen faucet and have a strange question. I'm looking at two models, a large commercial type and a smaller one-handle model. I'm flexible on the finish. Should I consider faucet size when choosing a finish?

— Dot, Ohio

Answer: This is not an uncommon question for me. Choosing a new faucet finish can be a complicated process in today's market. From specially painted kitchen faucets available in a rainbow of colors to new metal-toned finishes, finding the right hue for you can be a tough task to do.

Believe it or not, faucet size can play a big part for your final finish choice. So here is what I've learned as a plumber over the years. (And this is only an opinion, I'm not a designer.)

If it's a very large kitchen faucet, I recommend going with subtle colors or metal finishes like nickel, chrome or pewter.

If it's a smaller faucet, you can let it pop with brighter colors or finishes like copper, brass or oil-rubbed bronze.

Final tip: If an easy-to-clean faucet is important to you, include matte, or brushed sheens. And that's the down and dirty on faucet finishes!

(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)

