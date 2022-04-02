Plumber: Smaller kitchen sink needed for downsized home

Question: Ed: We're planning to build a downsized home and I need some ideas for a small kitchen. This won't be a "tiny" home, but it looks like counter width is tight for a full-size kitchen sink. Counter depth is fine, so what do you suggest?

— Tina, Washington state

Answer: I can relate to building a smaller home as well, since we plan to downsize in a few years.

The good news is I have given this question some thought over recent years, and I recommend a versatile or universal-style sink.

A generous size single-bowl universal sink is not as wide as a standard double-bowl kitchen sink. But like the name says, it can actually be used as a primary kitchen sink, secondary kitchen sink, utility sink or even a bar sink. It's also large enough for four faucet holes, so most standard kitchen faucets should easily fit this sink.

I also recommend going with a enameled cast-iron model for strength, durability and color choices.

Other options to consider are a sloped sink bottom and an offset drain to help open up the workspace area.

Finally, some universal sinks even include custom sink racks. That's a big-time feature for a small-space kitchen sink.

(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)

©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0