ATHOME-PLUMBER-BATHTUB-TYPES-MCT

Freestanding bathtubs are beautifully finished self-supporting tubs that require no walls or base units.

 Kohler

Question: Dear Ed: I recently read your article on choosing a toilet and I started thinking about my own new bathroom. Along with a toilet, I plan on installing a new bathtub as well. Can you list some tub types I can explore?

- Betsy, Massachusetts

Answer: There are so many variations in bathtub designs. To keep things simple I'll list five popular installation types of bathtub categories for you to explore.

1. ALCOVE

This is what you might call the standard type of installation. Usually it has three walls on both sides and back of tub. The front of the tub has a built-in apron.

2. AND 3. DROP-IN AND UNDER-MOUNT

Think of kitchen sinks. The tub is built into a base and mounted above or below the finished base top.

4. CORNER

These special tubs save space by fitting into corners.

5. FREESTANDING

These beautifully finished self-supporting tubs require no walls or base units. But freestanding tubs are not free; the baths are usually high-end plumbing fixtures.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.

(c)2019 Tribune Content Agency, LLC

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

