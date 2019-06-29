Question: Dear Ed: I recently read your article on choosing a toilet and I started thinking about my own new bathroom. Along with a toilet, I plan on installing a new bathtub as well. Can you list some tub types I can explore?
Answer: There are so many variations in bathtub designs. To keep things simple I'll list five popular installation types of bathtub categories for you to explore.
1. ALCOVE
This is what you might call the standard type of installation. Usually it has three walls on both sides and back of tub. The front of the tub has a built-in apron.
2. AND 3. DROP-IN AND UNDER-MOUNT
Think of kitchen sinks. The tub is built into a base and mounted above or below the finished base top.
4. CORNER
These special tubs save space by fitting into corners.
5. FREESTANDING
These beautifully finished self-supporting tubs require no walls or base units. But freestanding tubs are not free; the baths are usually high-end plumbing fixtures.
