Plumber: Special bath needs special bath filler

Question: Hello Ed: My wife and I plan to remodel a bedroom we no longer use into a bathroom. With the extra space, we're installing a freestanding tub in the middle of the room. My question is what type of tub faucet do you install on a freestanding tub?

- Ty, Texas

Answer: The style of the tub itself determines the type of bath filler needed.

For instance, if you want a freestanding bath that fits against a wall, you can look into a wall-mounted bath filler. This is where the valve handles and tub spout are all mounted on the wall above one side of the tub.

If you want to place the freestanding bath in the middle of the room, you need another type of bath filler. In this case, some tubs can have a large flat area on one side of the tub and a deck-mount filler can be used. Deck-mount fillers have the handles and spout installed on the top of the tub rim.

Finally, for freestanding baths with no deck area, a floor-mount filler can be used. Floor-mounted fillers look like a tall gleaming tower and mount to the bathroom floor. The spout goes up and over the side of the bath.

The install specs on the bath you choose can guide you. I hope this fills you in on freestanding bath fillers.