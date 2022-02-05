Plumber: Standby generators don't just stand by till you need them

Question: Ed: I've read your past columns on standby home generators and have a question about winter startup concerns. Since they are permanently installed outside a home, are they just sitting there in the cold till you need them to start up?

— Mike, New Jersey

Answer: Standby generators are a great choice for home backup power.

Most residential standby generators run on natural gas or propane, and they are professionally wired into a home's electrical system. Standby generator systems include a special transfer switch that automatically turns the generator on and off in the event of a power outage.

But like any piece of equipment, you do have to maintain them on a regular basis.

Your dealer/installer can set you up with a service schedule to best fit your needs, especially if you live in a colder climate.

Because they operate automatically, standby generators perform a weekly exercise to run the generator for about a half-hour. This way, no matter what season it is, your generator should be ready to go.

Bottom line: Weekly exercise can help keep a standby generator in tip-top shape.

