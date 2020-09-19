Plumber: Step into the future with a digital walk-in shower

Question: Dear Ed: We're planning to remove our existing bathtub to install a walk-in shower stall. Since it's a full remodel, what high-tech plumbing item should we include to be future-ready?
- Fred, Washington state
Answer: Along with trendy hand showers and showerheads, don't forget about the shower mixing valve. Many homeowners overlook upgrading this item when planning a shower stall.
One new upgrade for a shower valve is to go high-tech with a digital shower mixing valve. These sleek push button electronic control valves offer easy-to-read LCD displays with multi-zone install options. Water-saving features are also included on many of these valves. A second digital control can be even added outside the shower stall to start and set the water temperature before you step into the stall.
So if you're looking for a shower that brings you into the future, I suggest you add up the advantages, run the numbers and go with a digital shower mixing valve.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
(c)2020 Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
