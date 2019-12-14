Plumber: 5 steps for a backup power plan

Question: Hi Ed: Even though hurricane season is over here in New England, with winter storms I can lose power anytime. I have a home business and want backup power. Can you give me the basics on how to get a generator installed?
- Bob, Massachusetts
Answer: Whether it's a storm or other unexpected causes, we can find ourselves helpless without electricity. For backup power in my home I have a standby generator.
A residential standby generator is permanently installed to a home's electrical system, runs on natural or propane gas and starts up automatically when needed. Here are my recommended five basic steps to having a standby generator installed.
1. Locate a licensed and insured standby generator dealer/installer in your area to pull permits and work with local inspectors.
2. After an on-site home visit and agreed price, your installer starts by setting the generator on a pad at an approved location.
3. The automatic transfer switch panel is installed with electrical connections.
4. Propane or natural gas lines are connected to the generator.
5. Your professional installer tests the system and you control the power now, thanks to your new standby generator.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
