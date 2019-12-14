Plumber: 5 steps for a backup power plan

Question: Hi Ed: Even though hurricane season is over here in New England, with winter storms I can lose power anytime. I have a home business and want backup power. Can you give me the basics on how to get a generator installed?

- Bob, Massachusetts

Answer: Whether it's a storm or other unexpected causes, we can find ourselves helpless without electricity. For backup power in my home I have a standby generator.

A residential standby generator is permanently installed to a home's electrical system, runs on natural or propane gas and starts up automatically when needed. Here are my recommended five basic steps to having a standby generator installed.

1. Locate a licensed and insured standby generator dealer/installer in your area to pull permits and work with local inspectors.

2. After an on-site home visit and agreed price, your installer starts by setting the generator on a pad at an approved location.

3. The automatic transfer switch panel is installed with electrical connections.

4. Propane or natural gas lines are connected to the generator.