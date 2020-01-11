Plumber: Tall person needs a higher toilet

Question: Hello Ed: I plan to remodel our master bathroom. With this fresh start I have an issue that has followed me most of my life that hopefully we can solve. I'm very tall and would like to install a higher toilet. What are some options?

- Joey, Arizona

Answer: I get a lot of higher residential toilet requests from taller people and older individuals as well. The first and easiest option is to look into a floor-mount toilet style often called comfort height.

Comfort height toilets are a little higher than a standard toilet. Sitting down will feel like the height of a dining room chair.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For a more custom-height option (also more expensive), you can look into a residential wall-hung toilet. Wall-hung toilets hang on a strong harness inside the wall. Some models allow for the bowl to be raised up in a higher position.

Either toilet option may work for you to hopefully solve your longstanding toilet issue.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.