Plumber: Think outside the box with a corner bath

Question: Dear Ed: I'm remodeling my master bathroom and want to install a corner bathtub for a more open look. I know corner installations are a little different, so can you please give me a few tips on installing and choosing a corner tub?
- Jason, Maryland
Answer: Corner baths are used in smaller bathrooms, but they can also be installed in larger areas as well.
With that said, if you like the open look of a corner bath, go for it.
To start off, look for a tub that makes the best use of the bathing area. Newer corner tub designs add extra bathing capacity by opening up the back corner area for a more comfortable soaking experience.
Next, look for a bath with integral wall flanges on the two back walls. This is important for water containment when you install the tile or panel back walls.
Finally, get a style that includes a front apron. This way your new corner bath will look beautiful from any angle.
