Plumber: Think outside the box with a corner bath

Question: Dear Ed: I'm remodeling my master bathroom and want to install a corner bathtub for a more open look. I know corner installations are a little different, so can you please give me a few tips on installing and choosing a corner tub?

- Jason, Maryland

Answer: Corner baths are used in smaller bathrooms, but they can also be installed in larger areas as well.

With that said, if you like the open look of a corner bath, go for it.

To start off, look for a tub that makes the best use of the bathing area. Newer corner tub designs add extra bathing capacity by opening up the back corner area for a more comfortable soaking experience.

Next, look for a bath with integral wall flanges on the two back walls. This is important for water containment when you install the tile or panel back walls.

Finally, get a style that includes a front apron. This way your new corner bath will look beautiful from any angle.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.

