Question: Dear Ed: For my new kitchen I want a two-handle style kitchen faucet with a side spray. I know there's a lot of fancy pullout and single handle faucets out there, but can you please let me know some basic two-handle faucet styles I can choose from?
- Shelly, Washington state
A: I'll break down two-handle kitchen faucets into three basic categories. Choose the category that fits you best and explore from there:
1. DECK MOUNT TWO-HANDLE
Prices range from low to high end. This is a three-hole install with a fourth hole for a side spray. Deck mounts can include a deck plate or individual components.
2. SINGLE-HOLE TWO-HANDLE
Mid- to high-end faucet with a second hole needed for a side spray. Both handles are designed into the rising spout assembly.
3. TWO-HANDLE BRIDGE FAUCETS
Higher-end faucet with faucet handles that connect like a bridge above the sink.
Along with a side spray sink hole, you can choose between a two- or three-hole faucet body, but cross that bridge when you get there.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
