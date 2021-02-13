Plumber: Tips for choosing a water-saving showerhead

Question: Hi Ed: I have an older shower, and now it's time to install a new head. Keeping up with wanting to save water, I plan to install a new water-saving model. Do you have any plumber tips for what to look for when choosing a new high-efficiency head?

— Tim, Utah

Answer: I've worked at a lot of building shows talking about showerheads, and I also educate homeowners on the importance of saving water. Even though most people want to save water, many still ask me about high-efficiency showerhead performance, so I do have a few tips to share.

First, look for a quality showerhead with a larger spray face so it feels like water is covering more body area.

Next, see if the nozzles are easy to clean. Some flexible rubber-type spray nozzles can be cleaned easily with a flip of your thumb or fingernail.

Finally, many high-efficiency heads may even use air-induction technology. Air-induction basically mixes air into the water spray to heighten the shower's sensory experience.

Bottom line: Showering with a new highly efficient showerhead can also be highly enjoyable.