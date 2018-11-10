Question: Dear Ed: I am looking to install a new water saving showerhead and have a couple of questions. How much water do they use and do they make comfort-style models with added features? - Fred, New Mexico
Answer: Standard flow showerheads currently use 2.5 gallons per minute or gpm. So, a water-saving showerhead needs to be using less than that. If you're thinking about changing to a water-saving showerhead, first check with your local plumbing inspector for code information and guidelines for water-saving flow rates in your area. Some water-saving heads use just 1.5 gpm to meet tighter performance guidelines. To offset using less water many high-efficiency showerheads have been redesigned to deliver better spray performance along with added features. Such as: Wide, targeted and drenching spray settings, easy-to-clean spray face and modern styling. Bottom line: With today's water-saving showerheads you can also splurge on some nice comfort features!
