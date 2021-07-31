Plumber: Top 5 tidy-toilet options

Question: Dear Ed: We plan to install a new water-saving toilet and want to include some built-in cleaning features to help with toilet maintenance. What are some options to include that can help us between and during regular toilet cleanings?

— Sid, Mississippi

Answer: Today's high-efficiency toilets not only save water — some may include options that can make your regular toilet cleanings a little easier. Here's five clean features I've worked with that hopefully you can include some or all of with your new toilet:

1. Elongated bowl

If you have the bathroom space, naturally the longer toilet bowl style is the way to go.

2. Skirted bowl

Bowl sides are flat and can be wiped more easily than standard bowls with nooks and crannies.

3. Clean-coat bowl and 360-degree rinsing

Bowl is specially coated to help repel liquids and flushing has full-coverage rinsing.

4. Continuous-clean toilets

This high-tech tank system automatically dispenses cleaners with every flush.

5. Comfort-height toilet