Question: Dear Ed: We're moving into a home that needs a new kitchen sink. Because the present sink is under the countertop, we have to change the counter as well. We want long-lasting counters but who knows, we may want to change the sink again down the road. Can you suggest a type of kitchen sink that can be easier to change out without disturbing the new countertop?
- Tim, Wisconsin
Answer: Kitchen sinks usually have two basic install styles: undermount, where the sink is installed under the counter, and top-mount, where the sink rim installs on top of the counter. In most cases, undermount sinks are used with stone, quartz or solid surface counters and top-mount sinks are often installed on laminate counters.
Top-mount sinks are easier to install and easier to change out since the sink is not locked under the counter. With that in mind, if you like the top-mount look, there should be no reason why you can't install a top-mount sink on the new countertop of your choice. Then down the road just swap out the sink with another top-mount style that can fit the opening.
Final tip: Use rim sealant that can be removed in the future or else you may seal your fate and changing out won't be easy.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
