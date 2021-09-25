 Skip to main content
Plumber: Trending kitchen sink colors are naturally beautiful
ATHOME-PLUMBER-KITCHEN-SINK-COLORS-MCT

While thinking about cast-iron kitchen sink color options, keep in mind that lighter tones tend to hide water and soap spots better than darker tones.

 Kohler/TNS

Question: Dear Ed: I'm planning my dream kitchen for our remodeling project this fall. I'm going with a cast-iron kitchen sink because of all the color choices. I want to be up to date, so what trending cast-iron color choices do you suggest I look at?

— Tina, Tennessee

Answer: Aside from the large selection of colors, cast iron is a good material choice for a kitchen sink. It's strong, durable, quiet and utilizes recycled materials.

Like the fashion world, trending cast-iron sink colors often change. From what I've seen, natural and earthy colors seem to be popular.

Here are some of my favorites:

Light tones: White (always in), Sea Salt (speckled white), Biscuit (off-white)

Medium tones: Ice Gray (lighter gray), Cashmere (brown-gray), Almond (beige-type)

Dark tones: Indigo Blue (deep blue), Thunder Gray (dark grey), Black Plum (purple/black).

Note that lighter tones tend to hide water and soap spots better than darker tones. Also, choose a color that is not a flash in the pan — you'll want your new kitchen sink to stay in style for a while.

(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)

©2021 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

