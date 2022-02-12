 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Plumber: Upgrade shower curtain to a glass door

  • 0
ATHOME-PLUMBER-SHOWER-GLASSDOOR-MCT

For a door type, aside from custom stalls or steam showers, in most cases you'll have just a few basic glass door choices.

 Kohler/TNS

Question: Ed: I'm looking to replace our tub/shower curtain with a glass door. I've noticed there are are a lot of choices to go through. Can you please help me cut through the shower fog and guide me through the basics of ordering a shower door?

— Pam, Pennsylvania

Answer: When visiting a local home center, know the shower stall measurements and the type of glass door needed. To size up the alcove opening, get side-to-side and top-to-bottom measurements.

If you have a tub and shower unit, measure up from the top deck of the bathtub front wall. Also, take two side-to-side stall measurements, one high one low to check how square the alcove is. Bring along photos as well.

For a door type, aside from custom stalls or steam showers, in most cases you'll have just a few basic glass door choices: a sliding shower door for large walk-in showers, a swing-out pivot door for smaller shower stalls, and a sliding tub and shower door for combo units.

People are also reading…

Finally, you can even add fancy options like decorative finishes and textured glass to give your shower door a touch of class.

(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)

©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Home buyer wants to void contract

Dear Monty: We signed a contract to purchase a home last week. We had been looking for over six months. We were tired of looking and decided t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News