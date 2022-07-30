 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Plumber: Versatile bathroom sink does double duty

ATHOME-PLUMBER-CONSOLE-SINKS-MCT

A console-style bathroom sink is a higher-end item like a pedestal sink, but in place of a single large pedestal, it's supported by a decorative support stand with two or four legs, depending on the installation required.

 Kohler/TNS

Question: Hi Ed: We're adding a small master bathroom and I'm looking for something besides a vanity sink setup. I want open space under the sink but would also like it to be usable open space for storage. Do they make such a bathroom sink?

— Jodie, Michigan

Answer: I do have a creative and decorative bathroom sink idea for you. It's not a vanity, a wall-hung sink or even a pedestal sink. It's commonly called a console sink, and it combines features found in all three of the bathroom sinks I mentioned.

Basically, a console-style bathroom sink is a higher-end item like a pedestal sink, but in place of a single large pedestal, it's supported by a decorative support stand with two or four legs, depending on the installation required. Because of this open support structure, under the sink is exposed, and that can help open up space when installed in a smaller bathroom.

But the advantages of console sinks don't stop there. Usually the stand can also include shelving or even a drawer, giving you some bonus storage areas. Another advantage with a console sink is the large lavatory sink tops often include extra wide rims to place bathroom items.

Finally, besides storage, the decorative choices available can transform a console sink into the bathroom focal point, and that's what I call practical magic.

(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)

©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

