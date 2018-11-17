Question: Dear Ed: We plan to remodel our powder room and originally wanted to install a vessel shape bathroom sink. But lately I've heard about wading pool sinks. What are the differences between a vessel and a wading pool bathroom sink?
- Ty, Utah
Answer: First let's discuss the main difference between a standard bathroom sink and a vessel bathroom sink.
Most bathroom sinks are installed in-counter or under-mounted. A vessel sink is top-mounted and looks like a deep bowl sitting on the vanity counter.
Wading pool sinks are also top-mounted, but they have a wide flat bottom with low sides. They look more like a shallow basin rather than a bowl. That's why it's called a wading pool-shaped sink.
Wading pool sinks are well-suited for powder rooms since hand washing is usually the main use over filling a sink bowl with water.
Even though they're shallow, wading pool sinks are attractive and can deeply impress your guests.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
(c)2018 Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.