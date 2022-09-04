Plumber: Wall-hung vanity can be a versatile bathroom choice

Question: Ed: Read your previous column on installing pedestal sinks to create a more open look. We're building a new home and the contractor suggested a wall-hung vanity. We like the storage aspect, but what other advantages can we expect?

—Jennifer, Texas

Answer: A wall-hung vanity is basically a raised vanity cabinet that is supported to the wall and installed above the floor. Since it doesn't sit on the floor, it's often referred to as a floating vanity. This open-style unit is usually an upgrade because of the extra work to properly anchor it to the wall according to any codes and/or manufacturer's instructions.

But even with the upgrade costs, wall-hung vanities do have additional advantages aside from the storage space. Advantages can include:

Installation versatility: Height can be adjustable as long as you stay within local codes. This can be helpful for special need users and aging in place bathroom remodeling jobs.

Extra space under the vanity: Having open space under the unit allows the user to get comfortably close to the sink, faucet and mirror. Also, this space can be a nice place to store things like a scale when not in use.

Easier bathroom cleaning: With a finished open floor under the unit, cleaning around the vanity can be a simpler task.

Add up all these features and it's easy to see how you can be floored by your wall-hung vanity choice!

