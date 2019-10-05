Question: Dear Ed: We're completely remodeling our half-bath to finally bring it up to date. Since it is a small area without storage, we want to install modern space-saving fixtures along with adding a little bit of storage. Any fixture ideas?
- Kim, Idaho
Answer: I have an idea that opens up space in a tight bathroom and allows for storage space as well.
I recommend installing a wall-hung vanity (sometimes called a floating vanity). Since the vanity hangs on the wall without any bottom supports, all the space under the vanity is open.
Plus, since it is a vanity sink in place of a standard wall-hung bathroom sink, you get the benefit of added cabinet space. Some models even include pull out draws and accessory options.
Wall-hung vanities are usually high-end fixtures and labor costs may be higher as well. But a wall-hung vanity can make your small bathroom a great place to hang out.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
