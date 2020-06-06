Plumber: Wanting a clean look added to existing kitchen sink

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Question: Dear Ed: I have a stainless steel kitchen sink with a two-handle faucet and remote spray. I want to add a built-in soap dispenser for sanitizing my hands. Can the stainless steel sink be drilled to create a hole for the soap dispenser?

- Susan, Washington state

Answer: Sounds like you have a four-hole double-bowl stainless steel sink. With this configuration it's common for the kitchen faucet to use three holes and the deck spray head to be installed in the remaining hole.

The good news is in most cases, a stainless steel kitchen sink can be drilled with a special bit to create a fifth hole for a new soap dispenser.

However, I have another idea that can allow the installation of the new soap dispenser without any drilling. You can remove your old kitchen faucet and replace it with a trendy pull-out spray-style faucet using the same three sink faucet holes. Having the spray head built into the new faucet should leave the extra deck spray hole open to install a soap dispenser.

With this "new" setup you'll be able to upgrade your kitchen faucet and add your new soap dispenser, minus the drilling.