Plumber: Wash your troubles away with a shower stall water filter

Question: Dear Ed: I live in a duplex with no easy way to install a main line water filter in my unit. I want to filter my kitchen sink and shower water. I can put a faucet filter under my sink, but I'm confused about the shower stall. Any install ideas?

- Bill, Georgia

Answer: They do make point-of-use (POU) water filters that hook up to hand shower setups in a shower stall. A POU filter is a good option, since you can soap up with unfiltered water from the main shower head, then rinse off with filtered water from your hand shower. This way you can target your filtered water use to help extend the life of the shower water filter.

So, if you have a hand shower, you can easily hook up this type of in-line water filter to the diverter connection and then attach your hand shower hose to the filter connection.

If you don't have a hand shower, then you'll need to install a new hand shower and filter setup at the same time.

But either way, deciding to add a shower filter can now be a clear choice with an easy install.