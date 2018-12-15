Try 1 month for 99¢
ATHOME-PLUMBER-TOILET-SHOPPING-MCT
Buy Now

Comfort-height toilets are a little taller than standard toilets, giving many users a comfortable sitting position.

 Kohler

Question: Dear Ed: We've been in our present home for a few years and decided to install a new toilet. I know this sounds funny but it's the first time we're going toilet shopping. Can you please lend us a helping hand with some features to consider?

- Jeff, New York state

Answer: As far as toilet bowl style (elongated or round), colors and if you want a one- or two-piece toilet, that will be up to you. What I can suggest is to look for my three favorite features found in many of today's toilets.

Comfort height: These toilets are a little taller than standard toilets (about chair height), giving many users a comfortable sitting position.

Skirted trapway: This is a smooth side toilet with less nooks and crannies for easier cleaning.

High-efficiency flushing: Look for approved water-saving toilets for your area that also meet bulk flushing standards.

Add up all these features and you should end up with a tip-top toilet.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.

(c)2018 Tribune Content Agency, LLC

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments