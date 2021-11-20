Plumber: Where to use point-of-use water filters

Question: Ed: I live in a condo with common water feed lines. I've been thinking about installing a filter setup for my cooking and bottle water. Even though I'm on a group water feed system, is it possible to install a private water filter in my unit?

— B.D., Rhode Island

Answer: In many cases, even if you share water feed lines, it's possible to install a water filter setup called a point-of-use (POU) water filter. This type of filter system can usually be installed under the kitchen sink by a licensed plumber using the cold water fixture valve as a tap-in point.

POU water filter systems can include a separate beverage faucet installed next to the kitchen sink faucet to easily dispense filtered water. So you can use your kitchen faucet for washing chores and the smaller beverage faucet for cooking and drinking water.

Different types of POU water filter systems are available from basic to advanced, depending on your needs. POU filters can be a nice choice for single-family homes as well.

Either way, call your association and/or local inspectors to get the all-clear signal before installing your POU water filter.

(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)

