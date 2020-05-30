Pond water needs depend on style and use

For the filtering portion of our equation, we need to look at the two major types of filtration. Filters can be used to remove the large, visible pollutants in a pond (mechanical filtration) and to remove the invisible pollutants (biological filtration). Skimmers are typically used to remove the large, medium and small particles as they float around in the pond. Properly designed skimmers will not send particles to clog up the biological filter where the invisible chemicals are to be removed.

The properly sized skimmer would pull enough water in to the nets and filter mats to keep the water clear of floating debris. The properly sized biological filter would keep up with the amount of pollution being created by the fish and other animals and the breakdown of any organic matter. Typically, for many water garden ponds, the amount of water desired for the water feature effect is more than enough to keep up with the two filtering needs.

Most backyard ponds have more fish in them than similarly sized amounts of water found in nature. In a natural situation, the natural chemical processes work because there is a great amount of dilution. The smaller the pond, the larger the pollution load on the filter system from the same number of fish, so the water ought to go through the filters more often in a smaller pond.