Pop-up picnic providers set a pretty scene

"It was very, I would say, magical. The park itself, and then just the spread and the layout, it kind of felt like an out-of-country experience — like I was in London or Paris," she said. "It was very surreal."

With the trend already gaining popularity in other states, there was pent-up demand for posh picnics in Minnesota, once the weather warmed up this spring.

Would-be picnickers started contacting Perfect Picnic Co. owner Courtney Smallbeck as soon as she pivoted to picnics and launched her website in March. Her calendar has been full — setting up picnics in parks around the Twin Cities as well as in clients' backyards — since she arranged her first picnic in May.

"I think a lot of people have really grown to love the concept of picnicking over the last year or so," she said. "It's really fun to do it in a very beautiful and chic way without having to do all the work that usually goes along with setting something like that up."

Smallbeck partnered with Maple Grove charcuterie business From the Diner, which delivers meat and cheese boards to the picnic site. She also hunts for tableware and place settings in thrift and vintage stores to give her settings the right look.