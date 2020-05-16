Potted vegetables have growing requirements

Fourth, choose the vegetable varieties carefully. Look at the seed package or the plant tag for the terms "dwarf variety" or "bush variety." This is especially true for some of the vines like cucumbers and squash. The compact variety will grow in a pot, but the standard vining version will need a larger space.

Fifth, use as large of a container as you can. Bigger pots hold more soil, and the plants will do better, but bigger pots are harder to move and take up valuable space on the patio. Don't use galvanized metal containers, because the zinc coating can kill the plants. Don't use dark-colored pots because they absorb heat from the sun and become too hot for the roots.

A larger container will be better able to support more than one plant, which may be necessary for pollination. A half-barrel can be used to grow two large tomatoes, two bush vines (like cucumbers), one hill of pumpkin or up to six plants of beans, eggplant or pepper. A pot that is one-half to one-quarter the size of a half-barrel can grow one of any of those types of plants. A large hanging basket can be used to hold small varieties of vine crops like beans, peas, dwarf cucumbers or squash.