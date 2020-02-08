Preferred color depends on lighting, other factors

Color is the most defining design element in a room. Colors can make a room appear cold and institutional or warm and inviting. Choosing colors for your rooms may be a personal choice, but one should also consider how the room will be perceived by others, whether they are visitors or cohabitants.

The mood of a room should be a main factor when selecting colors. Keep in mind that your lighting, including natural sources of light, will affect the way a room is seen.

Sometimes, someone will call me about a wall color in a project they have seen of mine in a magazine, newspaper or online. While I always like to share resources and information, I always caution that depending on where you live, the quality and intensity of light could be quite different. Therefore, the same wall color I've used for a project may look different when you give it a try in your home.

Selecting a specific color can be challenging. Where to start? I usually ask homeowners about personal preferences: What colors do they like to wear? What color is their vehicle? Any preferred childhood colors? What do different colors mean to them? I also ask which colors they do not like or have adverse reactions to.

