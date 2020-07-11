Premier Realty Group moves to new office space on Floyd Blvd.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After 23 years of operating her real estate company in downtown Sioux City, Kathy Miller has moved Premier Realty Group to new office space on Floyd Boulevard in Sioux City.

Miller, a Realtor since 1983, sold her building at 513 7th St. in 2014 and had a lease with the new buyer until this year.

"My lease was up, and it was time for a new home," she said.

She decided to move her real estate company to another building she owns at 310 S. Floyd Blvd.

The 3,000-square-foot space was previously occupied by Sioux City Brick & Tile for 27 years, until the company moved to Sergeant Bluff.

"This space became available, and I made it perfect for a real estate company," said Miller.

To start with the remodeling plan was just paint and light fixtures, but the project turned out to be more than that. She ended up putting in all new carpet, paint and light fixtures, and new technology.

"Everything is very modern and up to date. We have a new phone system and new up-to-date computers with Windows 10," she said.