Premier Realty Group moves to new office space on Floyd Blvd.

After 23 years of operating her real estate company in downtown Sioux City, Kathy Miller has moved Premier Realty Group to new office space on Floyd Boulevard in Sioux City.
Miller, a Realtor since 1983, sold her building at 513 7th St. in 2014 and had a lease with the new buyer until this year.
"My lease was up, and it was time for a new home," she said.
She decided to move her real estate company to another building she owns at 310 S. Floyd Blvd.
The 3,000-square-foot space was previously occupied by Sioux City Brick & Tile for 27 years, until the company moved to Sergeant Bluff.
"This space became available, and I made it perfect for a real estate company," said Miller.
To start with the remodeling plan was just paint and light fixtures, but the project turned out to be more than that. She ended up putting in all new carpet, paint and light fixtures, and new technology.
"Everything is very modern and up to date. We have a new phone system and new up-to-date computers with Windows 10," she said.
The new office space features a welcoming lobby with tile and a partial brick wall, then you walk into a reception area with plush gray carpet, a comfortable seating area, a TV up in the corner, a dog statue on the floor, and an ultramodern light fixture in the ceiling up above.
The conference room is designed with a full glass wall and a fireplace.
"In the reception area you feel like you should take off your shoes. We wanted a living room effect at the entry for people to sit. There's a TV in there with an up-to-date chandelier over the living area. There's a full working kitchen and we added handicapped accessible bathrooms. Everything is new from the red flower pots to the restrooms," she said.
Last week, they put in retaining walls and replaced bushes.
Starting May 16th, they moved the sign from the building downtown. The sign was redone when Premier Realty changed from Coldwell Banker.
"I designed the new sign, logo, letterhead and cards. Ace Sign Displays did the sign," she said.
Since Premier Realty Group has opened at the new location on June 1st, the response has been very positive, she said.
"From what we've seen this is one of the busiest intersections in town. People who know us/know me stop in to take a look at the new office. We have great access from the Interstate and into downtown Sioux City. I'm just 7 minutes from the office," she said.
Premier Realty Group has six Realtors working at the new office: Chris Oberg, Mike Roeber, Julie Fischer, Toddene Barnes, Kathy Baker, and Kathy Miller, broker/owner.
The Realtors love the new office.
"They are bringing in people daily just to show off the space and they're getting lots of positive comments from guests," she said.
Chris Oberg said everyone that he's brought in loves it. "It's very nice," he said.
In the near future, they will have an open house to introduce the new Premier Realty Group office to the community, with proper social distancing.
For more information about buying or selling, call the real estate professionals at Premier Realty Group at 712-255-5611.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!