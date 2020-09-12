Pro tips on transforming your backyard into a chic wedding venue

Aside from the all-important task of strategically trying to pick a rain-free day, there are other things to consider. Think about traffic flow. If you have space, designate different areas for various functions, like a table set up with a special mini cocktail for guests as they arrive, a focal point setting for the ceremony, or an area for a relaxing after-party. "When you're later into the season, it's really important to have heating elements when the sun has gone down," said Reavey. "Fire pits can also be a great option for the end of the night if people might want a quiet place to sit and chat."

Adding lighting from multitudes of candles to pathway lights is also an easy way to transform your space. "If it's in your backyard, to make it really special, lighting is critical," said Marina Birch, principal at Birch Design Studio in Chicago, whose boutique firm has been recognized on a national scale for producing inspired, bespoke events.