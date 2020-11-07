Professional organizer shares her strategies for decluttering the holistic way

A: When you're overwhelmed it's easy to lose sight of your big goal. You need to take time out, take a breath and set your intention. Why do you want to declutter? What kind of life do you want? Do you want to live constantly rushed with too much stuff? Maybe you want to enjoy more of your life, rather than spend it looking for things. That can carry you through (physical decluttering).

Q: Why do you call gifts "the kryptonite of decluttering?"

A: When people get gifts they don't like, it's very hard to let them go. They feel guilty. I tell them "The giving of the gift was the gift. There's nothing wrong with not keeping it. It's OK."

People need to give without guilt — give people an out at the beginning. Say, "I care about you but if you don't like this, no hard feelings." Some people think if their mother-in-law gave them something and they don't have it out, she won't like them anymore.

Have conversations. If a relative likes to give presents, you can tell them, "I'm choosing to have less things. I would like experience gifts or gift cards or to have you take me to dinner."

Q: How can we resist the temptation to buy excess stuff?