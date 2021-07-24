Proper lawn watering depends on the demand

Every climate zone across the country has a different amount of rain and evaporation. Plants transpire water off the leaves as a method of moving water and nutrients throughout the plant. The combination of evaporation and transpiration is how water is lost from the soil that has been irrigated. The evapotranspiration rate, as it is known, is the amount of water necessary to add to a lawn to keep the plants healthy. The ET rate will change daily, monthly and seasonally.

If not enough water is added to a soil to keep up with the ET rate, the plants will not have enough water, and they will suffer. If too much water is added, the extra water will either drain away or run off the surface. At the same time, the pores in the soil will be filled with water, and the plants will suffer by not getting enough air to the roots. Your local extension service can tell you the local ET rate. Professional turf people, such as those maintaining grass in golf courses or athletic fields as well as farmers irrigating fields, have been concerned with the ET rate for many years. Homeowners will have to become familiar with the ET rate as more places run into shortages of water available for landscape watering.