Purge, organize, post to Instagram: Pro tips to make your home orderly and attractive

Closet

1. Take the one-year rule seriously. If you haven't worn it in the past year, you won't. Donate it, or put it in a box of sentimental items if it has nostalgic value.

2. If your closet doesn't have drawers, create some by using baskets. Shearer and Teplin suggest folding almost everything, even socks and underwear.

3. If your shoes don't fit nicely, try keeping them in the boxes to optimize shelf space. This also keeps them protected from scuff marks and dust.

4. Use a good set of hangers and toss those that are mismatched. Your clothes will be properly cared for, and your closet will look refined and polished.

Entryway

1. Create a drop station to hold daily items: keys, mail, purse or wallet. Make sure to pick baskets and bins that will adequately hold everything.

2. Placing a bench with a basket by the front door gives guests a subtle hint to take their shoes off when they arrive.

Pantry