Purple earthenware saucer is the berries

Question: This photo is a close-up of a saucer that I have. It is 5 inches in diameter and has a small chip on the border. It is decorated with a floral pattern in dark purple; some of the leaves are green, and a few of the flowers are touched in dark pink. The mark on the back has a lion above the words "T. J. & J. Mayer -- Flower Vase -- Prize Medal 1851."

I am curious about the maker, vintage and value.

Answer: Your saucer was made by Thomas, John and Joshua Mayer. They made earthenware, china and Parian in Dale Hall Pottery Longport near Burslem, Staffordshire, England, from 1843 to 1855. They exhibited their earthenware in the British Exhibition in 1851, 1853 and 1855 and were awarded a medal in 1851. The pottery produced large amounts of mulberry ware, as well as flow blue and polychrome designs. Many of their designs were decorated with Asian motifs, landscapes and floral, romantic and historical themes. Flower Vase is the name of the pattern on your saucer. It was a popular design and used on a variety of pieces that included cups, saucers and dinnerware.

Your Mulberry ware saucer is circa 1850 and would probably be worth $20 to $25.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}