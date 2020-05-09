Quarantine cleaning: What to do with all those old CDs collecting dust?

If you have a particularly deep and rarefied collection, it's maybe worth seeking out a collector online or going to eBay to try to sell them all in one swoop.

Sell them one by one: If you really have time on your hands and like visiting the post office, you could try selling them yourself via Discogs, Musicstack or eBay, which could amount to a few bucks per CD; the ones that do sell, that is. Of course, a good ol' garage sale works in this case, too, but even your aunt who goes out "saling" every Saturday has probably turned to streaming her Streisand albums.

Donate them: Goodwill still sells CDs and DVDs and collects them at its drop-off locations. Many libraries - including those in Hennepin and Ramsey counties - also take them and will either stock them for checkout or sell them at sales or their used stores.

Recycle them: Aside from the paper-sleeve inserts, plastic CD cases and the discs themselves aren't permitted in conventional curbside recycling, only out-of-the-way "technology recycling" sites such as Tech Dump in St. Paul or Green Lights Recycling in Blaine. The website Greendesk.com offers packing and shipping options, but it's pricey (about $15 plus shipping for a 25-pound package).

One free recycling option: Use the shiny discs for arts-and-craft projects, such as mobiles or collages.